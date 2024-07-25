Brokers Set Expectations for Pinnacle West Capital Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Pinnacle West Capital in a report issued on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pinnacle West Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s FY2028 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

PNW has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PNW opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average of $73.75.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 76.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 604.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 50,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 43,441 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,994,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 985.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Stories

