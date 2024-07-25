Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BIP opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $36.20. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 522.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

