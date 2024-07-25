Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.05 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C($0.94). The firm had revenue of C$6.99 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

