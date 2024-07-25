Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BTX opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 4.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
