Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $680.00

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 680 ($8.79) and last traded at GBX 692.20 ($8.95), with a volume of 9597529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 704.60 ($9.11).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.35) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.40) to GBX 1,200 ($15.52) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.58) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,440.67 ($18.63).

Burberry Group Price Performance

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 941.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,133.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 931.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42.70 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. This represents a yield of 3.59%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,243.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.44) per share, with a total value of £14,600 ($18,882.57). In other Burberry Group news, insider Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.44) per share, with a total value of £14,600 ($18,882.57). Also, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.60), for a total value of £125,753.14 ($162,639.86). 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

