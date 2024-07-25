Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.95

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.95 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 492.84 ($6.37), with a volume of 1577544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 491.40 ($6.36).

Bytes Technology Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,590.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 541.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 550.18.

Get Bytes Technology Group alerts:

Bytes Technology Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a GBX 14.70 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Bytes Technology Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. Bytes Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,736.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bytes Technology Group

About Bytes Technology Group

In related news, insider Ross Paterson bought 6,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 572 ($7.40) per share, with a total value of £36,773.88 ($47,560.63). In related news, insider Ross Paterson bought 6,429 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 572 ($7.40) per share, for a total transaction of £36,773.88 ($47,560.63). Also, insider Anna Vikstrom Persson acquired 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 546 ($7.06) per share, for a total transaction of £6,055.14 ($7,831.27). Insiders have purchased a total of 16,438 shares of company stock worth $9,275,802 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.