Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.95

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.95 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 492.84 ($6.37), with a volume of 1577544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 491.40 ($6.36).
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,590.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 541.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 550.18.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a GBX 14.70 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This is a positive change from Bytes Technology Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. Bytes Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,736.84%.
Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.
