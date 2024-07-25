Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CADE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cadence Bank from $34.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $742.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,791,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,667,000 after acquiring an additional 31,815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 456.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

