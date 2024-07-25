Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Given New $39.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $34.50 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.79.

NYSE:CADE opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.23. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $34.13.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $742.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.63 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 952.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

