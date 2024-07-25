Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CADE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.79.

NYSE CADE opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $742.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 77.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 952.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

