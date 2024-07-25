Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Caleres Stock Down 0.2 %

CAL stock opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38. Caleres has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.80 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $605,060.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 21,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $795,512.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,897 shares in the company, valued at $8,510,056.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,284 shares of company stock worth $3,195,964. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

