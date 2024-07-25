Calfrac Well Services (CFW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$343.90 million. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 8.83%.

TSE CFW opened at C$4.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$366.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.79. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$3.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 201,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, with a total value of C$792,681.00. In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 201,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.93 per share, with a total value of C$792,681.00. Also, Director Charles Pellerin bought 700,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$2,905,000.00. Insiders have bought 1,404,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,706,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

