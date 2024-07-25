Calix (NYSE:CALX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. Calix has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 111.74 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Calix by 1.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 4.4% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

