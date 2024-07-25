Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 72,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CATC stock opened at $73.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $577.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.40. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $75.62.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 10.11%. Analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

