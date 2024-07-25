Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$33.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.41% from the stock’s current price.

ABX has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.18.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABX

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

ABX stock opened at C$25.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.46. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$18.65 and a one year high of C$26.58.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.98 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.4494519 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew James Quinn sold 36,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total value of C$828,000.00. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.