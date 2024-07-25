Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Price Target to C$8.75

Collective Mining (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNL. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Collective Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on shares of Collective Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.02. The company has a market cap of C$246.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Collective Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.02 and a 12-month high of C$6.53.

In other Collective Mining news, insider Pasquale Dicapo acquired 100,000 shares of Collective Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$325,000.00. In other news, Director Ari B. Sussman bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00. Also, insider Pasquale Dicapo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.25 per share, with a total value of C$325,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 130,000 shares of company stock worth $418,600. Corporate insiders own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

