Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Price Target to C$3.25

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Liberty Gold stock opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$132.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.31.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Liberty Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

