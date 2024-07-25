Canaccord Genuity Group Increases New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$4.00

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.26.

New Gold Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$2.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.34. New Gold has a one year low of C$1.17 and a one year high of C$3.35. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of C$258.98 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.2190332 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

