Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $140.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.77.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $116.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.30. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $182.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

