Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOS. Wedbush set a C$21.00 price objective on Canada Goose and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canada Goose from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.83.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Canada Goose Company Profile

Shares of GOOS opened at C$15.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$711.33 million, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of C$13.61 and a 12 month high of C$24.54.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

