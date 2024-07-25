Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOS. Wedbush set a C$21.00 price objective on Canada Goose and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canada Goose from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.83.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOS
Canada Goose Price Performance
Canada Goose Company Profile
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canada Goose
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.