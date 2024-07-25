Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.08.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $115.87 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average of $125.63.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

