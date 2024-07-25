Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Lowered to $133.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $137.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNI. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.08.

CNI opened at $115.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.63. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,534,000 after buying an additional 387,975 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,761,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,938 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,726 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,471,733,000 after acquiring an additional 314,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,003,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,185,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

