Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $119.98, but opened at $113.14. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at $114.86, with a volume of 656,459 shares.

The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.08.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,556,000. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,506 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,505,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.63.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

