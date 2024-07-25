Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $119.98, but opened at $113.14. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at $114.86, with a volume of 656,459 shares.
The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.
Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.55%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $769,556,000. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,506 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,505,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.
Canadian National Railway Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.63.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian National Railway
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.