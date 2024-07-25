Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$182.79 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$179.29.

CNR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$183.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNR opened at C$159.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$101.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$143.13 and a 1 year high of C$181.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$166.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$170.87.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.