Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Cut to C$19.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 30.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.83.

Canfor Price Performance

Shares of CFP opened at C$14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.66. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$13.41 and a 1-year high of C$22.63.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter. Canfor had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canfor will post 0.4005401 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

