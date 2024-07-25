Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $35.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $34.90. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $37.12 per share.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on REGN. Evercore ISI started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,074.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $1,060.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,030.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $974.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $721.51 and a 1 year high of $1,106.16.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

