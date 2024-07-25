Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Hovde Group

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Hovde Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens upgraded Capital Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Capital Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

CBNK opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $353.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 13.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.68%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 111,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 29,147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Further Reading

