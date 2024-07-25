Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Trading Up 4.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday after Hovde Group raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $37.00. Hovde Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Capital City Bank Group traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $35.10. Approximately 8,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 31,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCBG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital City Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.
View Our Latest Analysis on Capital City Bank Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group
Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $575.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89.
Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $56.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.
Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.36%.
About Capital City Bank Group
Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capital City Bank Group
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.