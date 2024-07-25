Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Trading Up 4.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday after Hovde Group raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $37.00. Hovde Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Capital City Bank Group traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $35.10. Approximately 8,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 31,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCBG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital City Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $575.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.89.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $56.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.36%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

