Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.68

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.68 and last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.
Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Dividend Value ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.