Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.68

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.68 and last traded at $34.68, with a volume of 106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

