Capital One Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Weatherford International in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Weatherford International’s current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

WFRD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

Weatherford International Price Performance

WFRD stock opened at $121.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.64. Weatherford International has a 1 year low of $76.43 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 9.19%. Weatherford International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weatherford International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $34,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.