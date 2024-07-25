Capital One Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Halliburton in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.53.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,204. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

