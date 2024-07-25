Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $158.00 to $161.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.89.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $146.41 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,311 shares of company stock worth $8,274,640 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $409,831,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 549,665 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 443.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 553,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,150,000 after acquiring an additional 451,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5,968.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,861,000 after acquiring an additional 411,509 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.