CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.54

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Raymond James downgraded CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CareDx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get CareDx alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CDNA

CareDx Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $959.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 66.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CareDx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,138,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 50,667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CareDx by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CareDx by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.