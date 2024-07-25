Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $25.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.11.

NYSE CCL opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.68.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,055,000 after buying an additional 559,038 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,001,000 after buying an additional 844,014 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,697,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,094,000 after acquiring an additional 652,798 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,567,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,631,000 after acquiring an additional 507,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

