Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 243,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 244,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.35 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08.

About Cartier Resources

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

