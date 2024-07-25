Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $9,806,250.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $9,806,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,090,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,373,930.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $5,123,625.00.

NYSE CVNA opened at $123.41 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $147.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.24.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Carvana from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 450.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

