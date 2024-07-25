Casella Waste Systems (CWST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Casella Waste Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

CWST stock opened at $105.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $108.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CWST

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.