Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

CASY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $401.22.

Shares of CASY opened at $374.13 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $238.44 and a 52 week high of $389.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.19.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

