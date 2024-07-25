Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Get Catalent alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTLT

Catalent Stock Performance

NYSE CTLT opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Catalent by 79.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.