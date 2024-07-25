Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.63.

CAT opened at $336.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $164.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.82 and a 200-day moving average of $335.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 21.61 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,837,714 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

