Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CATY. StockNews.com raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CATY stock opened at $43.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.19 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,563,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,058,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,119,000 after acquiring an additional 749,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,613,000 after purchasing an additional 150,331 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 133,852 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,752,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

