CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,667,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,427,000 after buying an additional 31,477 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CBIZ by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CBIZ by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

CBIZ Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $83.20 on Thursday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.93.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.