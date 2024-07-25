Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) EVP Dave Howson Sells 2,500 Shares

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $184.90 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,557,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,274,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 799,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,962,000 after purchasing an additional 75,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.