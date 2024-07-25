Celanese (CE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Celanese to post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter. Celanese has set its Q2 2024 guidance at 2.600-3.000 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Celanese to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CE stock opened at $136.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a one year low of $110.76 and a one year high of $172.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.41%.

CE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Celanese

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.