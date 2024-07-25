Cenovus Energy (CVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 billion. On average, analysts expect Cenovus Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

