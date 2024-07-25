Cenovus Energy (CVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.80 per share for the quarter.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$13.71 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.72%.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$26.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.96.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Cenovus Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 180,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.26, for a total transaction of C$5,091,508.42. In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Michael John Crothers acquired 1,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,369.50. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 180,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.26, for a total transaction of C$5,091,508.42. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $321,710 and have sold 864,176 shares valued at $22,697,316. 31.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVE. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.08.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

