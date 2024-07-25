Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$33.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$31.50 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVE. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.08.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE opened at C$26.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.82 and a twelve month high of C$29.96.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.15. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of C$13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7840467 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cenovus Energy

In other news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.03, for a total transaction of C$5,206,700.00. In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Melanie Anne Little bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.43 per share, with a total value of C$36,860.00. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.03, for a total value of C$5,206,700.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $321,710 and have sold 864,176 shares worth $22,697,316. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.