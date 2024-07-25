Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.93.

Shares of CNC opened at $66.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.83. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

