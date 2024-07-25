Centene (NYSE:CNC) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $69.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $83.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.93.

NYSE:CNC opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50. Centene has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 351,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 64,693 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

