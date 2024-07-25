CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 141,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at about $42,548,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 110.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.