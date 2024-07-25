Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.00

Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 8395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $668.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Central Pacific Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $70,626.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,067.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,089,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,267,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,562,000 after buying an additional 112,105 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after acquiring an additional 20,929 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 599,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 51,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 359.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 362,232 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Get Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.